The family and friends of Thomas Tripp are still coming to terms with his death one year later.
Tripp was a tow truck driver and he was hit and killed by a drunk driver while he was attending to a vehicle on Dixie Highway.
Loved ones held a vigil for Thomas on Thursday where the accident took place.
“It’s been really hard. I mean I’m still in counseling over it,” said Peter Tripp, brother.
Peter spoke out publicly about his brother on Thursday for the first time.
Thomas was hit and killed while working for Mike’s Wrecker Towing Company on Jan. 10, 2018.
“It was a very, very difficult year,” said Bill Giorgis, president of Mike’s Wrecker.
The spot on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport where Thomas died is marked with a cross and adorned with some of his favorite things. It is where his loved ones paid tribute on the anniversary of his death.
Song, candles and tow trucks lit up the darkness as Peter, Giorgis and several others remembered who Thomas was.
“Fun, loving, outgoing,” Peter said.
“Tommy was a great guy. He was a guy I could ask to do any job and he might grumble a little bit, but he would get up and do it. But the other thing, he had a heart of gold,” Giorgis said.
Thomas’ death served as a painful reminder of why the state has a move over law.
“If there’s emergency lights, not only for tows, but roadside workers, plow trucks, move over and give them a lane. Give them adequate space to do their job. More importantly, don’t be a distracted driver with alcohol, drugs or your phone or anything else. Just concentrate on the task at hand,” Giorgis said.
The woman who hit Thomas is currently serving up to 15 years behind bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.