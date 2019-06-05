Two local sisters were tragically killed by a drunk driver almost 19 years ago in Saginaw County.
After their death, family and friends came together to create a memorial garden at Heritage High School in their honor.
“There was just something about her. She was just such a bright light,” said Melissa Fila, Shannon’s former teacher.
Shannon Mayes, 20, was studying pre-law at the University of Michigan when she came home from school to drive her 14-year-old sister Heather to her first homecoming dance.
While the girls were driving back from homecoming, a drunk driver crashed into their vehicle on Weiss and Hemmeter, killing them both.
“It was the saddest day of my life at that point. We were young, we were 20,” said Bethany Warezak, Shannon’s friend.
“It was just so difficult. The whole mood at school the next day was so deep,” Fila said.
Loved ones made a memorial garden at Heritage High School in their memory, but over the years it was slowly forgotten.
“It was overgrown. There was virtually no more mulch or anything. The angels were broken, a wing was off of them. It was just kind of sad,” Fila said.
Fila was one of Shannon’s teachers and still teaches leadership at Heritage. Fila, along with her class, made it a mission to restore the garden.
“It’s an extremely emotional experience. I look at this garden and I think this is another way of her bringing us together,” Warezak said.
A GoFundMe for the garden, started Friday, May 31, immediately surpassed its goal of $2,000.
The leadership class and the girls' friends put their finishing touches on the garden on June 5.
“Just reassurance that they are still remembered and heartwarming to know people still want to be involved and help out. They would be tickled with all the support from the community,” Warezak said.
The next step for the garden is leveling the bench. The extra money from donations will go towards maintaining the memorial for years to come.
