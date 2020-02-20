Beth Dalton and her husband Mike are facing a grim diagnosis. Mike has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
With three children, mounting medical bills and appointments things are tough.
“Not only do I have the emotions of all of that but the weight of it is on my shoulder,” Beth said.
Mike says in January he went from feeling competently healthy to needing to go to the ER.
Then a doctor at U of M told them they wouldn't like what she had to say. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
“It’s overwhelming,” Mike said.
The Linden couple says they are not going down without a fight and the community has been cheering them on since they received the news.
Family, friends and strangers are stepping up to do whatever they can.
“You don’t think that there’s people like that anymore,” Mike said. “Everybody just lives in their own little bubbles.”
A GoFundMe account and a meal train has been started in their honor.
Recently they found out someone donated enough money to their children's school to pay for their lunch through the rest of the year.
“People that we don’t even know, just come and volunteer and help and do things,” Mike said. “It’s astounding to me.”
The Dalton’s are now hoping to get a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic which of course could come with additional costs.
This is an extremely trying time for the family. They are now both on disability.
Beth says the love and support has helped lift their spirits and gives them hope for the future.
“Our hearts are so full,” Beth said. “And if this is an opportunity to thank everyone right. I want to thank every single person that has dropped me off. Sent a card. Donated thank you so much. Thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.