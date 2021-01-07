Love's furniture store in Saginaw
Loves Furniture filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

According to court documents, the company has between $10-50 million in estimated assets.

The company bought 27 former Art Van stores in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.

Loves also initially opened some stores in mid-Michigan, including in Bay City, Burton, and Saginaw.

