Loves Furniture filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
According to court documents, the company has between $10-50 million in estimated assets.
The company bought 27 former Art Van stores in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.
Loves also initially opened some stores in mid-Michigan, including in Bay City, Burton, and Saginaw.
