A new furniture store is open in Kochville Township.
Loves Furniture & Mattresses held the grand opening at its new Saginaw County location on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The store is located at 2660 Tittabawassee Road and will feature an array of home furnishings including mattresses, sofas, loveseats, dining furniture, and more.
“We created Loves because we think everyone deserves to love where they live,” said Damiani. “We saw a better way to build a furniture buying experience – one that is personalized and designed to encourage exploration, imagination and discovery of the perfect pieces to help create memories at home that last," Loves CEO Matt Damiani said.
Loves plans to open more stores across Michigan in the coming weeks.
Loves also announced a partnership with the Saginaw Art Museum. The company will donate $5,000 and a portion of sales from the grand opening weekend of their Saginaw location to the art museum.
“We’re so thankful for the support of our friends at Loves as we continue to create programming that reflects our community and engages and delights museum patrons,” said Mike Kolleth, executive director of the Saginaw Art Museum. “We are all ambassadors for the arts and Loves’ support will help the continued success of the museum and the incredible impact it has on our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.