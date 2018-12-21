Travelers in records numbers are hitting the road this holiday season with more to jingle than just bells.
There's some extra coin in people’s pockets thanks to lower gas prices.
“It ain’t been that way in years it’s like I got to pinch myself because I’m not sure if it’s real,” said Phyllis Green.
This is the lowest gas prices have been in the month of December in two years.
According to AAA, the national gas price average is all the way down to $2.37 but right here in Saginaw, you can actually find it for under $2.
AAA also says Michigan is tied for third place for dropping the largest amount in one week.
We’re down 9 cents per gallon on average so what does all this mean?
More and more people are hitting the roads this holiday season with some spare change in their pockets.
“With low gas prices the economy is always a lot better people spend more money they’re able to go more and travel more so it’s a wonderful thing the greatest thing for our community,” said Glenn Chaney.
According to AAA, they expect 102 million Americans to drive to their holiday destinations, a 4 percent increase from 2017.
“It’s extra money in my pocket to spend on Christmas gifts,” said Juan Delgado.
Even if you’re not planning on going too far for the holidays the couple extra bucks in your wallet can be spent on something else like maybe a little Christmas gift for yourself.
It’s going to help me but I’m not going anywhere.
AAA is predicting more than 112 million traveling this holiday season, putting more than a third of the country on the move.
