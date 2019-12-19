As the temperatures keep dropping, Deborah Marshall was losing hope.
“It’s frustrating it’s devastating because you got to have heat."
She says she was struggling to pay her consumers energy bill and was afraid what the winter had in store for her.
"Look at the weather, it’s very very cold outside," Marshall said.
Thursday, Marshall got some help through Consumers Energy and the heat and warmth fund called THAW.
It’s providing help to Marshall and anyone else that might qualify.
Thaw hosted an event in Flint to encourage residents to get help before their utilities are shut off through programs like CARE.
"Through this program I’ll be able to get help with services for the next two years," Marshall said.
CARE provides income-qualified Consumers Energy customers with payment arrangements, bill credits and access to energy efficiency upgrades to help people manage their energy bills.
Sheri Mcaboy is the director of outreach for THAW.
She says to get signed up for CARE residents need to go to their local state health and human services office, apply for state emergency relief, then contact THAW to receive help and services.
"We don’t want to see anybody that doesn’t have any heat or electricity, particularly during the cold months,” Mcaboy said.
Last year alone Mcaboy says the THAW program was able to help over 12,000 people across the state.
Now Marshall is excited to go home and turn on the heat with peace of mind.
"It’s a godsend,” Marshall said. “This is the best program I’ve ever been involved in."
More information on the CARE program can be found here.
