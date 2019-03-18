Lake Superior State University (LSSU) announced their new bachelor’s degree program that will concentrate on the cannabis business.
After successfully launching their Cannabis Chemistry program, LSSU launched a Baccalaureate of Science in Cannabis Business degree program that will start in the fall.
The program will provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to obtain meaningful employment in the cannabis industry.
“Preparing students for tomorrow is our goal, and with a projected annual growth rate of over 28% and sales reaching $47 billion in the next decade, LSSU Cannabis Business graduates will have the skills and knowledge to take the lead in this emerging industry,” Lukenda School of Business Professor Ralf Wilhelms said.
In the U.S., the cannabis market is set to create more than 500,000 jobs by 2022, outpacing healthcare and technology sectors. Estimates in Michigan alone predict legal cannabis spending could surpass $1.3 billion in 2022 and employ almost 28,000 people.
The foundation of this innovative program cultivates a hybrid of business management courses with the principles of cannabis-specific business functions and operations. This transforms a traditional business degree into a cannabusiness degree, fast tracking graduates for a wide range of careers both in, and adjacent to, this progressive new industry.
“Our core mission is to equip graduates with knowledge and practical skills for meaningful employment in Michigan and across the nation,” LSSU President Rodney Hanley said. “Our Cannabis Business graduates will become the next generation of leaders in this rapidly evolving industry.”
To learn more about this new program, contact Admissions at (906) 635-2231 or visit LSSU.edu/cannabisbusiness.
