Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a task force to address the COVID-19 racial disparities.
"With COVID-19, we've seen this virus has been particularly lethal to black people and people of color," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said.
Gilchrist is chairing the task force.
In Michigan, African Americans represent 14 percent of the state's population. So far, the community comprises of at least 40 percent of deaths.
"We believe that that deserves a deeper analysis and specific actions to address that disparity," Gilchrist said.
During the coronavirus crisis in Michigan, the governor's office has issued executive orders aimed at protecting people in vulnerable communities, including those in the black community.
"This is real. We need to look at and understand how it impacts different communities differently, and have specific responses to that. And that's what this task force is going to seek to do quickly," Gilchrist said.
Having spent a career pushing for community change, Gilchrist said leaders are banding together like never before.
"Right now, everybody's common enemy is COVID-19. This is an all hands on deck moment. Everything I've learned as a technologist, as a community organizer, as a public servant, will be brought to bearer to respond to this crisis," Gilchrist said.
The lieutenant governor said the task force will then lay the groundwork in order to address long-term racial inequalities.
