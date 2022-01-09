Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced on Twitter today, that he tested positive for COVID-19.
“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe.” Gilchrist tweeted.
He added that he contracted the virus after his two-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Gilchrist says he will now isolate for the appropriate amount of time.
Gilchrist says his daughter's condition is improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.