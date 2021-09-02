Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist made a stop in Flint as part of his statewide tour with the goal to help struggling cities get back on their feet.
“It's all about improving the quality of life for people who live in cities in Michigan,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist is back at it again for his thriving cities tour stopping in 25 cities across the state to see and hear the challenges they face firsthand.
“So, we're going and we're talking to people in these communities that are doing the real work to make progress in those areas and were sharing now the progress we've made as an administration in many of those areas,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist is making the city of Flint a priority on his tour.
“It was important for Flint to be a place that we came to early because of those challenges,” Gilchrist said. “It has the characteristics of being both unique and representative of what people who live in cities big and small are seeing across the state.”
He visited the University of Michigan Flint, 100k ideas, the TV5 Flint Bureau and other businesses downtown.
“I got a chance to visit one of those Flint supported businesses, I was at the Poke Bowl where they are looking to open their business and I'm hoping to get a poke bowl real soon,” Gilchrist said.
He is also looking forward to making a difference helping Flint and other cities across the state thrive.
“It's about creating generational economic opportunity, improving access to affordable housing, improving quality of life for kids in cities,” Gilchrist said.
The Lt. Governor said his next stop on the tour will be in Saginaw next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.