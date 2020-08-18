Lt. Gov. Gilchrist highlights the importance of Whitmer’s DNC speech

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepared to address the nation at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reflected on how her administration will be remembered for its response to one of the most tumultuous years in American history.
Gilchrist said he hopes the administration is remembered for its aggressive response to slowing the spread of COVID-19 which he said has been proven to be more effective than other states that were less aggressive.
The lieutenant governor said Whitmer’s administration will also be defined by being unafraid to call racism what it is, declaring it a public health crisis in the state.
Gilchrist said Whitmer spoke about the core issues Democrats need to focus on to win the presidential election in November.
While Whitmer has been criticized and even protested by some, who say she’s over-extended her power in issuing executive orders to stop COVID-19, Gilchrist said she is the leader the state needs for this moment in time.
“We need to come together to respond to Donald Trump’s absolute dangerous and deadly failure on COVID-19 and so having Gov. Whitmer speak here on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, putting the state of Michigan on display for the country and the world to see, speaks to how important Michigan is to the country,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist pointed out Michigan is the state President Trump won by the smallest margin in 2016 by just more than 10,000 votes.
Just two years later, Whitmer won the race for governor by more than 400,000 votes.
The state is sure to play a pivotal role in the election again this time around.
