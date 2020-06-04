In Saginaw, Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist paid a visit to police headquarters.
He met with city and county law enforcement officers in the hope of strengthening relationships that he says are grounded in accountability.
“Alongside the challenges of policing, people are also crying out for opportunities for education, equitable access to healthcare, access to jobs and economic opportunity, and dealing with those disparities as well,” Gilchrist said.
Members of a statewide group that advocates for police and community trust were also in attendance.
