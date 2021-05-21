Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited Saginaw, joining a group of residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.
“Getting vaccinated is the most important choice that people can make for themselves for their families, for the communities across the state of Michigan right now,” Gilchrist said.
It’s part of his “Making a Real Change” tour that promotes vaccinations throughout the state.
“Continued coverage is what we need to further reduce transmission in our community and that means getting as many people as we can protected,” said Christina Harrington, a health officer at the Saginaw County Health Department.
Michigan will soon lift restrictions on June 1, canceling all outdoor restrictions. All other restrictions will be lifted on July 1, making widespread vaccinations more urgent in stopping the spread of the virus from ticking back up and getting teenagers, like Shaanvir Doad, back to normal routines.
“We all are very excited to actually get it,” Shaanvir said. “We want to be together, we wanna go hang out with each other again, we want to go back to school, many of them are online, and we’re hoping we can interact again.”
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist hit Saginaw after Flint a couple of weeks ago, making sure minority communities don’t get left behind in a haze of vaccine hesitancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.