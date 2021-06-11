Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Saginaw to highlight economic jumpstart plan

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited small businesses in Saginaw to highlight the administration’s economic jumpstart plan.
The plan would allocate millions of federal relief funding to support and invest in working people and small businesses in Michigan.
Small businesses in Michigan could receive more federal relief under a new economic jumpstart plan created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“It’s exciting frankly for me to come to the community directly here in Saginaw seeing these entrepreneurs and small business owners, who’re creating these businesses and institutions that are anchors for the identity of their community,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist made stops at Rock Your Locks Salon, U Me Paint Experience, and the Pit & Balcony community theatre.
