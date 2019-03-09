On Sat. Mar. 9, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilcrest II along with other sponsors will salute thousands of high school students gathering at Kettering University in Flint for the 2019 FIRST Robotics competition.
The back-to-back district competitors will bring more than 80 Mid-Michigan teams together to compete at the University.
Over 3,000 future inventors. Engineers, scientist, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders from around the state will be participating in this year’s Destination: Deep Space Event.
The event will be held on campus in the FIRST Robotics Community Center with opening ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. with the Lt. Gov. arriving at 3 p.m.
“The FIRST Robotics competitions have much in common with real-world engineering, tough problems requiring creative solutions to meet tough deadlines, strategic planning, organization and teamwork,” Craig Stephens, director of controls at Ford and sponsor of the event, said.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist II, an engineer, studied computer engineering and computer science in college and spent four years as a software engineer at Microsoft in Seattle, where he helped build SharePoint into the fastest growing product in the Microsoft’s history. A fierce and steadfast champion of the sciences, robotics, technological research and innovation Gilchrist is on hand to support the student innovators not only in his capacity as Lt. Governor, but as a former engineering student.
“We are thrilled and honored in to have Lt. Governor Gilchrist with us. He is an outstanding role model and his presence at the competition sends a tremendously strong message to the students. The Lt. Governor is an engineer, he is one of them - he speaks their language. Even more important to these young innovators if the fact that he knows and understand the importance of what they’re doing from personal experience.” Susan Davies, Vice President for University Advancement and External Relations at Kettering University, said. “It doesn’t get any better or any more exciting than this.”
FIRST Robotics combines the excitement of sports with the rigors of science and technology. 2019 marks the 20th year Kettering University has hosted a FIRST Robotic competition on its campus.
The Kettering FIRST Robotics Community Center provides students with access to mentors and state-of-the-art equipment while simultaneously providing an immersive experience on the University’s campus.
