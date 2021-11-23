Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest’s Thriving Cities Tour stopped in mid-Michigan on Tuesday.
The tour started in 2019 as a way to hear directly from community members about the challenges they face and ways the state can help them thrive.
Gilchrist stopped in Bay City to highlight how his administration is addressing problems from affordable housing to economic progress.
"So now, two years later, I’m coming back and talking about the things that we've done as well as some of our proposals about how to move forward to get their feedback about how we can make sure that those are even stronger,” Gilchrist said.
2019’s tour was about listening to residents.
This year, he's showing what their state government has done.
"Obviously, all of us have gone through this shared experience of covid that's been very challenging. And so, folks are really focused on how can we you know, really band together to come out of this stronger. And so, some of the priorities related to affordable housing have been very important. People have seen over the last couple years how critical it is for people to have homes that are stable,” Gilchrist said.
After a presentation, he spoke with residents about how effective his administration’s policies have been.
"We are also talking about creating generational economic opportunity, supporting small businesses. And that is something that's an issue in every community. So, we're looking to find ways to support them through our programming. And that's gonna apply to cities and rural communities,” Gilchrist said.
Some of the other main focuses included environmental quality and justice and transportation, among other topics.
"Having access to childcare creates access to parental productivity, to safe spaces for children, and creates economic activity that's gonna be really good for our cities,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist still has a handful of cities left but should be done before the new year.
