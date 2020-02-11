The Lieutenant Governor of Michigan was in town today to raise awareness on helping the state’s “working poor”.
Saginaw Valley State University hosted the 2020 Alice Summit on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The summit focuses on working families and residents who struggle to afford basic household necessities like childcare, food, healthcare, and transportation.
“I mean certainly when we’re talking about improving quality of life, increasing household income is something that’s important,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said.
Statistics show roughly 43 percent of Michigan’s population is classified as the so-called “working poor”.
