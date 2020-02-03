The Lieutenant Governor paid a visit to Flint Monday afternoon, celebrating the city's rich history and what Black History Month means to the community.
Garlin Gilcrest and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley talked about future and past leaders that have helped sculpt the community and how legacies can help the community come together in the future.
“I think people are proud to be from Flint,” Gilchrist said. “I think that all of these historical figures are illustrations of a community of history makers. I think it’s important to see the depth and the breath of people who have been difference makers in this community.”
Neeley said the history of Flint is important for the city.
“I wanted to make sure that residents in this community had an opportunity to look at our history because today’s present is tomorrow’s history.”
Gilchrist finished up the day talking about the roads and how the current administration is trying to spread the word on how to fix them.
