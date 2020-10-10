Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist marched through Detroit to promote voting.
Gilchrist dropped off his ballot at the Detroit election office near Virginia Park in Detroit.
The City of Detroit Department of elections has 30 drop-boxes and 23 satellite voting locations across the city.
“For every voter in Michigan, voting early is your right, and we want every Detroiter to know that no matter where you live or what your circumstances are, you have more options than ever before to make a difference in this election,” Gilchrist said. “With 23 satellite voting locations and 30 ballot drop-boxes standing by to receive your absentee ballot between now and Election Day, make your voting plan today, and make sure that your voice is heard.”
From now until election day the satellite offices will be open the following hours:
- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
