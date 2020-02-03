Pothole season is around the corner and Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist understands the frustration that comes with this time of year.
“When pothole season comes back and in March and in April, people are going to have car damage, they’re going to have broken rims, cracked windshields, blown tires,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said that’s one of the reasons he’s out touring crumbling roads.
Thanks to a $3.5 billion bond package, roads in Michigan will be fixed.
“That will kind of stem the bleeding from the roads that are just deteriorating faster and faster; well if we don’t act year, after year, after year,” Gilchrist said.
Driving down I-475 and over to I-69 in Genesee County can be hard due to the potholes.
Over the next five years, Gilchrist says money from the Transportation Commission Bond will allow the state to borrow money to make major changes.
Representatives with the Michigan Department of Transportation said that some of the construction will start by 2021, while other projects will start right away.
“Driving over those roads, I see the opportunity to fix these roads that are so heavily traveled. That are state truck line roads,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said the bond proposal was necessary because the legislature didn’t come to work with the current state administration. He said they declined a 45-cent gas tax for road funding last year.
The new plan takes advantage of low-interest rate bonds to finance the work.
Gilchrist adds it’s not complete and much more needs to get done.
“We still have to find a solution for local roads and county roads, and that’s why the legislature has to come to the table,” Gilchrist said.
Some lawmakers oppose the road plan. Midland Representative Annette Glenn released a statement saying the bonds will put our grandchildren and great-grandchildren even further in debt.
