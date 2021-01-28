The first United States cases of a more contagious coronavirus strain spotted in South Africa are now in South Carolina.
There are two cases with no known travel history or connection. The variant is raising concerns over being more transmissible and that it potentially evades the immunity offered by antibodies.
The CDC does say there is no evidence the strain is more severe.
"The biggest tool in the toolbox is vaccines," Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist and the state's top doctor Joneigh Khaldun joined forces this evening to raise awareness for getting a vaccines. The used a live feed on Instagram to discuss the reality of the only thing they say will stop COVID-19.
"It’s the way we’re going to end this pandemic. There is no question. The vaccines I’ve looked at the data. I’ve talked to the scientist at the CDC, the vaccines are safe there effective," Khaldun said.
They talked about the ongoing distribution efforts and encouraged Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when they become available. Which has been slow according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer because she said it has been hard to get them from the federal government.
Khaldun and Gilchrist want everyone to ask questions, get educated and get the vaccine.
"I think it’s important especially for communities of color. We as a nation have historically miss treated black and brown communities in the healthcare system and in public health, and even currently. Racism still exist in the healthcare system," Khaldun said.
Khaldun even shared her experience with the vaccine. Adding that it sometimes does have side effects but should not deter people from getting it.
"I had a headache I had a fever of 100.9. I had some body aches. And I went to bed and I woke up the next morning and I felt fine. And that was it so I know for me I expected that to happen, that’s how the vaccine works and I’m glad it happened because I know it was working," Khaldun said.
