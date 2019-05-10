Across the board, Michigan's Politicians seem to agree on one thing, that the state's auto insurance prices are too high.
“I certainly don't want to write another expensive car insurance check," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.
However, a new bill passed by the house and senate to reform Michigan's "no fault" insurance is where many disagree.
"We need to make sure that we are actually giving people the protection against those rates going up," Gilchrist said.
He said his office wants to see a bill that would prevent auto insurance rates from going up and also protect minorities against discrimination.
State Senator Ken Horn said this bill addresses those concerns and more, saying this is the fastest wy for them to address the issue at hand.
"We want to make this the first cleanest quickest option to release families of this heavy, heavy burden," Horn said.
But Gilchrist says the governor's office isn't satisfied with what's been provided at this time.
“There's a lot of things that we want to see in legislation and we don't think the legislation from the house or the senate right now meets those standards."
