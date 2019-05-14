A Shiawassee County Sheriff’s lieutenant was recognized for his courageous actions in capturing a man accused of shooting a Mid-Michigan police officer.
Lt. Scott Shenk was recognized Tuesday night by the Saginaw Township Police Department for capturing Joshua Rosebush.
A manhunt was underway for Rosebush after he was accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig during a traffic stop in January.
The search happened after Rosebush had stolen a van. He was spotted by Shenk on a rural road in Shiawassee County. After a short chase, Rosebush allegedly got out of the vehicle and raised a gun to shoot Shenk. That’s when Shenk opened fire, hitting Rosebush.
“I knew one thing, that I wasn’t letting him go. I knew he was armed, I knew he was dangerous, but at that time my experience and training I think kicked in and we were able to apprehend him,” Shenk previously told TV5.
Investigators said Rosebush tried to charge Shenk, however, Shenk did not fire off any more shots. Officials believe Rosebush was trying to commit suicide by cop.
“When you put that gun and badge on in the morning your number one goal is to go home. And that day I went home and he’s back in prison,” Shenk previously told TV5.
Shenk was recognized during the Saginaw Township Police Department’s annual awards program and memorial service. Several other officers also received awards during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.