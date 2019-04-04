After his throat was slashed in the terror attack at Bishop Airport nearly two years ago, a career change for the man many regarded as a hero at the airport that day.
Lt. Jeff Neville is retiring from the force.
On June 21 of 2017, Neville was stabbed in the neck by Amor Ftouhi. Investigators said Ftouhi was on a mission to kill.
“It’s definitely had an impact,” Neville said. “I never planned on leaving the airport for several years. Definitely change the course of my life.”
From airport lieutenant to terrorist attack victim to now happy real estate agent.
Neville spoke with TV5 to share just how much life has changed since the Flint Bishop International Airport attack.
Neville said emergency workers didn’t think he would survive his injuries.
“I didn’t think I was going to die,” Neville said. “Paramedics didn’t think I was going to make it. I’m so glad I was right.”
Neville never went back to work and recently decided to officially hang up the badge after serving for 34 years on the force.
He said he has been dealing with PTSD ever since the attack and decided to step away for good.
“It’s been a positive,” Neville said. “I’ve met so many people. When I worked at the airport, I thought I had a lot of friends. I never knew how many friends I had until I was attacked.”
Neville now works at Tremaine Real Living Real Estate selling houses.
His desk still holds special memories of the days working as an officer, like police cars and pictures of the airport.
He believes the experience in his part has guided him right where he belongs.
“Well one thing I know is that I’m good with working with people,” Neville said. “That’s not exclusive to police work. You can wear with people, you can work with people.”
Neville said his retirement is bittersweet but is excited about what’s next.
He said jokingly that his clients should know, he won’t give up on them.
“I know that not panicking under pressure is a strength and I can’t think of anybody, I could have my self interest at heart." Neville said. "I really can’t think of anybody else that will represent somebody better than me, I won’t quit.”
Ftouhi will be sentenced on April 18.
