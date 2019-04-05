A Mid-Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.
A ticket bought at the Harrison E-Z Mart, located at 701 North 1st Street in Harrison, matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night - 03-04-08-16-27 - to win the big prize.
This is the 24th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.
The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:
- Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or
- A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.
Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.
