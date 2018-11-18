A local man rides his bike to work every day at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Bay City but unfortunately, he fell on some tough times.
With winter coming fast, his co-workers wanted to help him out for all his hard work and dedication to his job.
For six months, Rodney Decatur has washed and cleaned the dishes at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Bay City.
He’s a dedicated employee and well known for having to ride his bike to work.
“On a bicycle, I learned how to pedal rapidly, about 18 to 20 minutes, I’ve been doing pretty well,” Decatur said.
Pretty well indeed, until the weather started to take a turn for the worse and then his dog became terminally ill.
Without a vehicle, Decatur’s problems were starting to stack up, just like the dishes he cleaned every week.
That is until his manager Keri, drove him home one night.
“He was telling me about what was going on in his life and it just made me realize that other people complain about the silly things and he’s just doing what he’s got to do to take care of himself and his dog,” Keri said.
So she gathered the rest of her staff and with the help of several donations, they traded in Decatur’s old wheels for a set of new ones on a Ford F-150.
For Decatur, it’s a moment he says he’ll never forget.
“No, no idea whatsoever. That they had premeditated any of it,” Decatur said.
Which is something he can’t thank the staff enough for.
“Here they’re just one of a kind, they’re like family here, they treat me golden,” Decatur said.
The staff also gave him a gift card for gas and to buy other items for his truck.
