When the pandemic began, sawmills like many other industries shut down production due to fears of a possible slump of sales, but now the nation is seeing a shortage of lumber.
“It is having a real impact on the industry and on new builds,” said Dawn Crandall, the executive vice president for government relations at the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
Crandall said the price of lumber is impacting everyone from home builders to buyers.
Just how expensive has it gotten? Here’s an example taken from a builder.
“Well in 2019, they built a home in the lumber package was $67,000 for that house. And today that same house, same lumber package comes in at $127,000,” Crandall said.
The escalation of lumber costs is going up quickly according to Crandall. She said they are even seeing it increase from the time a builder gives an estimate to the time the buyer gets approved for a loan.
She adds that material costs are jumping 20, 30, and even $40,000 over the original bid. But why? She believes it could be because many raw material industries still haven’t caught up from the COVID-19 lockdowns.
“You have to recall that last year, you know, when COVID hit, our industry was deemed as non-essential and so all of that supply chain came to a halt, and surprisingly it’s not just lumber, it’s windows, it’s appliances,” Crandall said. “We’re seeing that supply chain really put a stall on a lot of the pieces as the house is being built.”
An aging workforce, labor shortages, and a high demand for materials are just a few of the potential reasons for the lumber price hike.
Crandall isn’t sure when or if prices could come down but said it could fall when the demand for new homes goes down.
“Prices could start to come down with maybe when that demand slows a little bit as we move into the fall months, but we haven’t seen it yet,” Crandall said.
The Michigan Association of Homebuilders is working with state and federal legislature to find ways to improve housing attainability.
