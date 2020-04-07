Hydroxychloroquine is a medication that scientist is testing to help patients with COVID-19.
Judy Sova, a lupus patient said the medication has already been proven effective.
“We need hydroxychloroquine to function and have something close to a normal life,” Sova said.
Ben Rathbun with the Michigan Lupus Foundation said patients can die without the medication.
“They can either flare, many of them will have to go to the hospital, and some will die without this medication,” Rathbun said.
Since hydroxychloroquine might help patients with COVID-19, everyone wants it.
Officials said people are trying to get prescriptions filled just in case leaving people with lupus struggling to find their medicine.
“It was supposed to be in the next day, then the next day and then they finally said, ‘it’s back-ordered, we don’t know when we’ll get it’, Sova said. “A lot of people were just not able to get it at all. A lot of people are checking and calling around, my sister was checking in Texas. I don’t know what I would’ve done with that information but that’s how desperate we were getting.”
“We are constantly calling pharmacies all over trying to find someone who has it. It’s being replenished every day in different places so it’s like a shell game,” Rathbun said.
The shortage in Michigan has gotten so bad that people with lupus are starting to ration their medication.
“I started cutting back to half dose,” Sova said. I definitely felt the effects of it. I was just exhausted.”
Not taking the medication as prescribed or not taking the medication at all could lead to something much worse than exhaustion.
“Lupus kills. It kills people all the time. We just lost a gal last week,” Sova said.
The Michigan Lupus Foundation believes there is enough of the drug, but a bad allocation problem. The foundation has teamed up with other foundations to write a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force asking for help.
“And make sure there’s enough for our lupus patients to continue to survive,” Rathbun said.
Sova said she appreciates what they are doing for her and many others.
“I certainly appreciated their willingness to get involved but we need a step beyond a letter in order to make it happen,” Sova said.
The Michigan Lupus Foundation offers support groups for patients struggling and those who are struggle to find the medication in stock. For more information, click here.
