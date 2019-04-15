A lynx caught in Mid-Michigan has been released back into the Upper Peninsula.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the animal was released on Friday.
“It went perfectly,” said John DePue, a DNR wildlife biologist who supervised the release of the cat. “She didn’t dart out of the carrier like some other animals would have, but that’s pretty typical lynx behavior.”
The lynx was found in Michigan’s thumb region on March 17 and was caught several miles south of Harbor Beach.
She was then taken to the Howell Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, and later transferred to the Detroit Zoological Society to be examined.
The cat was found to be less than a year old, measuring just over 4-feet long and weighing in at 18 pounds. She was treated for foot wounds, parasites, and dehydration before being deemed healthy enough to be released.
Tests were also done to determine where she came from.
“The DNA of this lynx is consistent with DNA from lynx in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada,” said Kristy Pilgrim, laboratory supervisor at the center.
She was then trucked about 400 miles north before being released on April 12.
Lynx are found in boreal spruce-fir forests in the northern portions of North America, mainly Canada and Alaska.
“Lynx are more likely to be seen in the Upper Peninsula, with the most recent verified sighting on Sugar Island in 2010,” said Dan Kennedy, endangered species coordinator with the DNR.
The last sighting of a lynx in the Lower Peninsula was in 1917, according to Kennedy.
The lynx is classified as a threatened species in the United States.
It was released in an area with abundant food sources, such as snowshoe hare and beaver.
