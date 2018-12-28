All lanes of M-52 are back open near Chesaning after a crash Friday.
The closure was at M-57 (Brady Road).
The crash was reported about 5:45 p.m. and the road was closed for about two and a half hours.
TV5 will update once we get more information.
