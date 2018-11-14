All lanes of Gratiot Road (M-46) between Steel and Iva Road in Saginaw County have no re-opened following a crash.
The injury accident, which appears to involve at least two trucks, happened at Gratiot and Steel in Richland Township, according to central dispatch.
Officials told TV5 that one of the trucks may have crossed the center line, hitting the other.
One male driver was taken by helicopter to the hospital, the other male driver was taken by ambulance.
Their conditions are unclear.
No other information is available at this time.
