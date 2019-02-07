M-13 has reopened following a rollover crash in Saginaw County.
Saginaw County 911 reported the crash around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
It happened at Banner Road in Spaulding Township.
Michigan State Police and the Spaulding Township Fire Department responded.
M-13 was shut down for about two hours due to fallen utility wires.
No further information is available at this time.
