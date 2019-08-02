M-15 in Genesee County has fully reopened after a crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all north and southbound lanes of State (M-15) at Hill Road were blocked due to the incident.
It was first reported at 11 a.m. with all lanes reopening at about 12:08 p.m.
