An accident at an intersection in Bay County closed down three traffic lanes Friday.
One northbound lane at Euclid (M-13) and Wilder Road was closed as well as one southbound lane and the turning lane on the south side of the intersection.
It was paged out by central dispatch about 5:30 p.m. and was cleared about 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.