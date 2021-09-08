All northbound and southbound lanes of M-13 at Curtis Road in Spaulding Township have reopened after a crash.
The traffic lanes were closed about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and reopened about 10:45 a.m.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, MMR, and Spaulding Township Fire Department were sent to the scene.
First responders on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
