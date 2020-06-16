A section of M-15 in Genesee County was closed Tuesday due to a crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported both directions of M-15 (State Road) at Mt. Morris were closed due to the crash.
The incident happened about noon. The scene was cleared about 1:40 p.m.
No other information was released.
