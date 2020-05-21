M-20 in Midland County has reopened in both directions from the city of Midland to Isabella County.
Midland County 911 is urging drivers not to drive through flooded roads and instead find a different route.
If you do need to drive, an online map is showing closures throughout the county to help drivers get to their destination safely.
