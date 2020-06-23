Heads up, motorists.
Drivers traveling over the M-20 bridge in Midland will experience lane closures beginning June 24.
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close one lane in each direction to accommodate painting on the bridge over the Tittabawassee River.
The work is part of a $21.3 million investment to rebuild the M-20 bridge. The project began in February 2018 and concluded in October 2019.
The painting is estimated to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 1.
The lane closure will be removed during the July 4 holiday weekend.
