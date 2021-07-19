M-46, from Wheeler Street to Michigan Avenue in Saginaw, is set to reopen after emergency water main repairs.
The closure started on July 14 and was extended to July 19 until 4 p.m. due to weather delays and material availability, according to the city of Saginaw.
Consumers Energy encountered a water line that leads to a house with a leak in it. Debra Dodd, a spokesperson with Consumers Energy said Consumers did not break the service line.
