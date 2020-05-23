While the Tittabawassee River and Saginaw River water levels continue to fall, the M-46, M-52, and State Street bridges remain closed.
Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation are expected to return to inspect the M-46 bridge on Saturday, May 23.
Saginaw County and local officials are working to assess the extent of the damage.
Saginaw County Emergency Management said residents that can safely get back to their homes without going through floodwaters can return to their homes.
For cleaning and safety tips, click here.
Residents having difficulty with basic needs are encouraged to call 211 to get connected to community agencies.
