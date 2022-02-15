M-52 in St. Charles is back open following a gas leak Tuesday morning.
The Tri-Township Fire Department was sent to the 6000 block of M-52 on Tuesday morning for the gas leak. The roadway was closed between Prior Road and Teft Road while repairs were made.
The road has since reopened.
