We’re waiting to learn more after a vehicle and truck collided.
Crews were called to M-57, east of S. Merrill Road, in Saginaw County’s Chapin Township on Sept. 4.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of M-57, between Merrill Road and Chapin Road, were closed for less than an hour after the crash.
Right now, it’s not clear if there were any injuries.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.