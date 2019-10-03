Powerball

Grab your tickets and check those numbers! Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s Powerball jackpot!

 (CNN Image)

A $1 million Powerball ticket expired on Thursday, sending the prize to the state's school aid fund.

The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

This was the third $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.