A $1 million Powerball ticket expired on Thursday, sending the prize to the state's school aid fund.
The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
This was the third $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019, according to the Michigan Lottery.
