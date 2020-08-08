The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has canceled its fall sports season due to health and safety concerns for the players.
In a Zoom call with the president on Saturday, Aug. 4 the league's president canceled all fall sports.
According to Watch Stadium, besides the health and safety concerns, the MAC was one of the leagues most impacted financially by the Power Five’s decision to eliminate or reduce non-conference games.
Watch Stadium said the MAC had 11 games canceled against Big Ten members, costing MAC schools a combined $10.5 million. Bowling Green State lost $2.2 million, Central Michigan lost $2.15 million, Kent State lost $1.5 million and NIU lost $1.1 million.
TV5 reached out to CMU for a statement of the cancelation. We are waiting for a response.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
