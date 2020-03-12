The Mid-American Conference is cancelling the remainder of the 2020 MAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament.
The conference made the announcement in a press release on Thursday, March 12.
The cancellation comes after several other sports organizations have canceled or postponed games due to coronavirus concerns.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
