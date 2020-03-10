The Mid-American Conference Basketball Tournament will now be closed to the general public amid COVID-19 concerns.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments started Monday and will continue through Saturday, but the general public will not be allowed in.
According to MAC officials, the decision was made at the recommendation of the Ohio governor and the health department’s suggestion to limit large gatherings.
Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews and official team party members will be allowed to attend the tournament games.
Anyone who bought tickets will be refunded with a credit toward next year’s tournament or a full cash refund.
Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan universities are all part of the MAC.
