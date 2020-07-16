The Mid-American Conference announced it will postpone the start of its fall Olympic sports on Thursday, July 16.
That includes field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer, women's volleyball, and men and women's cross country.
The decision was made for the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and others involved, the conference said in a press release.
The season has been delayed until Sept. 3.
"The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline," the MAC said.
The delay applies to exhibition and non-conference games. It will align with the start of football season, allowing all fall competition to begin at the same time, the MAC said.
"MAC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference's COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel, Council of Presidents and the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes prepare to engage in preseason training for a return to competition," the MAC said.
Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the delay will be determined by each member institution.
