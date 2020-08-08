The Mid-American Conference became the first major NCAA league to cancel its fall sports season.
“I’m crushed by this decision,” said Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, President of the Mid-American Conference. “I’m so disappointed.”
Steinbrecher fought back tears while announcing the postponement of all fall sports for MAC schools.
“Clearly we are charting a conservative path and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group,” said Steinbrecher. “There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student-athletes in situations that are not clearly understood.”
Steinbrecher says the conference’s plan is to push the fall sports including football, soccer, field hockey, cross country and volleyball into the spring. They hope the coronavirus is more controlled by then nationwide.
“Somewhere later this fall, whether that’s November or December, I think the virus will have a big determination on our ability to ultimately say it’s a go or a no-go. At some point, we’ll make that determination that we can move forward with these plans.”
TV5 reached out to Central Michigan University Athletics for comment, and they sent us a statement.
The statement reads in part:
We will continue to work with National and Conference leadership as we look for opportunities for fall sports to take place this spring. We are committed to ensuring our student-athletes have a successful academic year and remain on track for one of their, and our primary goals – graduating from Central Michigan University.
CMU’s head football coach, Jim McElwain, tweeted:
While we are disappointed to not be playing this fall, we respect the decision made by the MAC today. Our main priority is ensuring the safety of our players, staff, their families and loved ones. This is a difficult time, but we will get through it, and we’ll do it together.— Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) August 8, 2020
