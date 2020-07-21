The Midland Area Community Foundation (MACF) is adjusting the Riverdays (At Home) schedule due to a conflict with the Drive-In Movie Night.
“Unfortunately, there was a scheduling mix-up and we were unable to secure our Drive-In Movie Night Facilitator on the originally posted date,” said Riverdays Coordinator Sara JacobsCarter. “We’re happy to be able to hold the event on Friday, July 31st, though.
Riverdays will be screening the cult-classic film “Princess Bride” at Midland Fairgrounds on Friday, July 31st at 9:30 p.m.
Officials said vehicles can begin arriving at 8:30 p.m. People are instructed to use the Airport Road entrance.
According to officials, the Midland Fairgrounds can host up to 200 cars for a big-screen movie. Spots are first-come, first-serve. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their food and beverages. To secure your spot, click here.
If you would like more information about Midland Area Community Foundation’s Riverdays Festival, click here or call the Foundation directly at 989-839-9661.
